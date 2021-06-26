Wells Fargo & Company Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $102.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

VLO opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

