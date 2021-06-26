Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $114.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATO. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.93 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,735,000 after acquiring an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.