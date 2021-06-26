Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. 96,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,281,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $837.16 million, a PE ratio of 135.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

