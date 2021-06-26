Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,678 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 481,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,143,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 472,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.