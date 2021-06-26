Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,235. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

