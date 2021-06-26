Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,235. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.