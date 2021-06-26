Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $72,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.03 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.