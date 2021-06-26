Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.23

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $13.59. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 39,546 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 10.28%.

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $236,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at $198,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $527,782. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

