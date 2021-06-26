Wincanton (LON:WIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of LON WIN opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £546.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.34. Wincanton has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 460 ($6.01).

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total value of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

