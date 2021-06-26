Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,499 shares.The stock last traded at $197.30 and had previously closed at $198.30.

The stock has a market cap of $706.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

