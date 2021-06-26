Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

