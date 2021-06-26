Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth $791,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $989,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,473,000.

NBSTU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

