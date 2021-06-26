Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 149,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

