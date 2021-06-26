Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $425,000.

KLAQU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

