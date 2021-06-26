Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAXU. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,315,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,628,000.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ASAXU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.