Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 50,809 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,809 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

Shares of F opened at $15.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

