XMax (XMX) One Day Volume Tops $289,932.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. XMax has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $289,932.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XMax has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00053021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00592745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00038334 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,867,213 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

