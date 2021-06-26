Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTOCU. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,276,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,934,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,934,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,473,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,470,000.

Shares of DTOCU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 12,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,144. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

