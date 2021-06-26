Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 300,000 Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth $518,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $1,547,000.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

LEGOU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 6,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,210. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.