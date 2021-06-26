Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.10. 109,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,547. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $247.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

