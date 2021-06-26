Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $682,000 Position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 358,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 98,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,249. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

