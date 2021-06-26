Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $759,000 Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of BowX Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,127,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

BOWX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 211,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

