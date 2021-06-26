YFValue Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00593941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038596 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.