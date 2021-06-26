Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce $525.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.32 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $464.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 1,184,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.