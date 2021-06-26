Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce $11.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $11.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $15.25. 769,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,569. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $258.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

