Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Gentherm posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 330%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. 315,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,009. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth $36,669,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

