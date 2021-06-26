Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,674. The stock has a market cap of $233.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

