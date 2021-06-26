Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

