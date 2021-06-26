Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aptiv posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $155.77. 2,789,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.96. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $73.94 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.