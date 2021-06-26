Zacks: Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report $116.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.41 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $63.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $466.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.67 million to $468.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $479.08 million, with estimates ranging from $476.16 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.54. 1,177,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

