Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13.

BLPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

BLPH traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,541. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.