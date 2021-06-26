Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post sales of $40.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.86 billion to $41.28 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $36.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $160.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.74 billion to $161.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $167.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.99 billion to $169.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,591,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

