Zacks: Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.76. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

CATY stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

