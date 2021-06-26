Zacks: Analysts Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Post $2.77 EPS

Brokerages expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Fair Isaac posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,348 shares of company stock worth $25,537,617 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $500.98. The stock had a trading volume of 246,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,441. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.84.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

