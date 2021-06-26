Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post sales of $74.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.99 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $307.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fiverr International by 2,229.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FVRR traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,205. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

