Zacks: Analysts Expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.43). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $24,574,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RIDE traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.00. 22,369,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,312,948. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

