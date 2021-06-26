Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.08. Macy’s posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,677,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

