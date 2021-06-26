Zacks: Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.17. 4,686,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,214. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.