Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce sales of $83.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the lowest is $73.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $348.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.83. 8,056,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,372. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

