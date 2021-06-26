Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post sales of $30.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.11 billion and the highest is $30.30 billion. Centene posted sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $121.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.13 billion to $121.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $124.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Centene stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. 5,303,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.