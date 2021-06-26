Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to post $25.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.60 million and the lowest is $23.30 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $24.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $109.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $120.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colony Credit Real Estate.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
About Colony Credit Real Estate
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
