Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce $90,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $80,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $7.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.63 million to $50.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOLO shares. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $492.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.