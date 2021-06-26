Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.52. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.