Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380,000.00 and the lowest is $370,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 141,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,300. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

