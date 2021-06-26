Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $454.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.99 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $509.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,363. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

