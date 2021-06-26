Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post sales of $7.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.89 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

MDT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.93. 4,182,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a one year low of $88.19 and a one year high of $132.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

