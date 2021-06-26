Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce sales of $173.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.30 million. Standex International posted sales of $139.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $653.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $655.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $676.53 million, with estimates ranging from $673.85 million to $679.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

SXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SXI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,691. Standex International has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $108.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

