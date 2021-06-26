Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. 10,935,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,326,129. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.