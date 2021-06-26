Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.90. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,600. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after buying an additional 610,906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $16,761,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $4,415,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

