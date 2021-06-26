Zacks: Brokerages Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.48. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXIS Capital.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AXS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. 1,030,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,284. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.