Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post sales of $432.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the highest is $435.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $293.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $147.55. The stock had a trading volume of 936,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,568. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,459.58 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.48.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

